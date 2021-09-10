Watch
Roughly half of Utah under threat of severe storms

Folks with outdoor plans should be prepared to get wet
FOX 13
Posted at 2:01 PM, Sep 10, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Roughly the northern half of Utah, including the Wasatch Front, is under a marginal risk of thunderstorms Friday afternoon through the evening.

Showers started to develop in the western mountains this afternoon and are moving east and south.

Storms had already started impacting the Wasatch Front and Cache Valley by 2:00 p.m. and the threat was expected to last until 9:00 p.m.

The National Weather Service warned that the storms already developing were powerful and capable of damaging wind gusts.

Folks who have outdoor plans today and tonight with the State Fair, Greek Festival and high school football games happening should prepared to get wet and take shelter in case of gusty winds or lightning.

