Roughly half of Utah under threat of severe storms

SALT LAKE CITY — Roughly the northern half of Utah, including the Wasatch Front, is under a marginal risk of thunderstorms Friday afternoon through the evening.

What does marginal risk for severe weather mean? Here's the story. #utwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/oQxbFkEtd6 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) September 10, 2021

Showers started to develop in the western mountains this afternoon and are moving east and south.

There are a lot of outdoor events across northern Utah this afternoon and evening. Before you leave for fairs, football games or outdoor concerts, check the forecast and be prepared for rain, lightning and wind. #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) September 10, 2021

Storms had already started impacting the Wasatch Front and Cache Valley by 2:00 p.m. and the threat was expected to last until 9:00 p.m.

The National Weather Service warned that the storms already developing were powerful and capable of damaging wind gusts.

Significant Weather Advisory: A Strong Thunderstorm Will Impact Portions Of South Central Weber, Central Salt Lake, Eastern Davis, Southwestern Morgan. https://t.co/4HOj47qs60 ##utwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/it8KmQ6IMb — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) September 10, 2021

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Salt Lake City UT, Bountiful UT, Kaysville UT until 3:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/d4w465RXQn — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) September 10, 2021

Folks who have outdoor plans today and tonight with the State Fair, Greek Festival and high school football games happening should prepared to get wet and take shelter in case of gusty winds or lightning.