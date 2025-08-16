Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run accident in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A bicyclist was left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in South Salt Lake early Saturday morning.

South Salt Lake Police tells FOX 13 News this happened just before 2:30 in the area of 2896 South 900 West, where officers found the male bicyclist with life threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, but at time of reporting his condition is not known.

The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. Investigators are now working to track down vehicle and its driver, as well as piece together the moments leading up to the accident.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.