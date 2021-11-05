Ogden K9 retires after serving for more than 5 years with the police department

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden Police Department is wishing K9 Zekk a happy retirement after he served with the department for more than five years.

Zekk joined the Ogden Police Department in April of 2015 and was originally assigned to the Ogden Police Crime Reduction Unit. Later, he was moved to Patrol.

K9 Zekk was deployed 635 times throughout his time in Ogden and officials say he was "extremely successful in carrying out his duties."

The Ogden Police Department took to Facebook to bid farewell to their beloved K9.

"We are happy to wish K9 Zekk well in this next phase of his life where we know he will be able to frolic and play regularly with his handler, Sgt. Gerfen, for the rest of his days," the Facebook post said in part. "Thank you for your service Zekk!!!"