OGDEN, Utah — Firefighters with the Weber Fire District came together to make a local boy's birthday extra special on Saturday.

According to WFD, 3-year-old Liam has cerebral palsy and he loves firefighters.

"The crew wanted to make sure he had an extra special birthday!" a Facebook post from WFD says.

The fire crew met Liam back in December when they gave him a special drive-by for Christmas.