Risk of storms for northern Utah Thursday

FOX 13
Severe weather outlook for Utah Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021
Posted at 9:57 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 11:57:08-04

Although most of the morning was clear for Utah, showers and thunderstorms could re-develop this afternoon over the mountains.

The best chance of storms will be in valleys north of I-80.

Timing:

Strong to severe t-storms will be possible in NW Utah starting in the late afternoon and then along Wasatch Front between 8-10 pm.

Storms will mostly be isolated to areas north of Salt Lake City. Heavy rain & strong winds gusts possible.

This is coming before another a strong storm front that will bring widespread, colder weather statewide Friday and Saturday.

