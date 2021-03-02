Salt Lake City hospitality workers are ready for their close-up

SALT LAKE CITY — Hospitality workers in Utah's hotels, bars, restaurants, and convention centers have been hit hard by COVID-19 as business has fallen off significantly, but a downtown Salt Lake City project over the next two days will bring hope for better times ahead.

Visit Salt Lake has a "head shot" project that will give approximately 100 hospitality industry workers the chance for a free photo by Kinser Photography and hair styling by Dexterity Salon.

"Head shots can be range in price of $250 and up, so if it’s a choice between that or getting groceries are keeping the lights on, obviously the utilities and groceries are going to win," said July Cullen, Visit Salt Lake Vice President of Partner Development. "We want to give back to our members and partners who've really been impacted by the pandemic."

Cullen added that she expects things to pick up in June as people start traveling again and conventions slowly come back to Utah.

In the meantime, this project will help hospitality workers put their best "face" forward and start working again welcoming visitors downtown.

