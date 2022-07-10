Silver Alert issued for South Ogden man

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — Police are asking the public for help in locating a 62 year-old man from South Ogden who's been missing since Saturday evening.

Richard Virgil Burns was last seen in the area of 5865 South Wasatch Drive. He's 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 199 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and diabetes.

Burns also walks with a limp and is likely to be confused, but cooperative.

If you have any information about where he might be, you are asked to call South Ogden Police at 801-395-8221.