SLC: No fireworks, but no fires either

SALT LAKE CITY — Neighborhood fireworks were banned in Salt Lake City for the 4th of July, but the city's fire department is celebrating that no firework-related fires were reported.

High heat and extreme drought conditions made backyard fireworks particularly dangerous, as sometimes a single spark can ignite an uncontrolled fire.

Thank you SLC residents. Here is a look at our weekend:

0 Firework related fires 31 Firework enforcement calls

24 warnings issued

3 structure fires

1 detached garage fire

1 commercial structure fire

1 vacant commercial fire

1 grass fire pic.twitter.com/QcTS1DRi53 — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) July 6, 2021

Fireworks shows were held throughout the state in sanctioned areas by professional fireworks operators to help ensure public safety.