SLC: No fireworks, but no fires either

SALT LAKE CITY — Neighborhood fireworks were banned in Salt Lake City for the 4th of July, but the city's fire department is celebrating that no firework-related fires were reported.
High heat and extreme drought conditions made backyard fireworks particularly dangerous, as sometimes a single spark can ignite an uncontrolled fire.
Thank you SLC residents. Here is a look at our weekend:— Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) July 6, 2021
0 Firework related fires 31 Firework enforcement calls
24 warnings issued
3 structure fires
1 detached garage fire
1 commercial structure fire
1 vacant commercial fire
1 grass fire pic.twitter.com/QcTS1DRi53
Fireworks shows were held throughout the state in sanctioned areas by professional fireworks operators to help ensure public safety.