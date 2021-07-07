Watch
SLC: No fireworks, but no fires either

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 20:30:59-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Neighborhood fireworks were banned in Salt Lake City for the 4th of July, but the city's fire department is celebrating that no firework-related fires were reported.

High heat and extreme drought conditions made backyard fireworks particularly dangerous, as sometimes a single spark can ignite an uncontrolled fire.

Fireworks shows were held throughout the state in sanctioned areas by professional fireworks operators to help ensure public safety.

