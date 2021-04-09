SLC's 'Spring Stroll' encourages shoppers to support local businesses

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City mayor Erin Mendenhall and the organization Local First Utah are encouraging everyone to get out and do a little shopping at local businesses with the Salt Lake City Spring Stroll.

The spring stroll invites Utah Insta shop, dine and explore more than 50 of the city’s neighborhood businesses and help to boost our local economy.

Shoppers will have the option to scan a QR code to obtain a virtual passport at participating businesses. The passport will allow users to enter a prize drawing for every purchase made.

Diane Etherington, owner of The Children’s Hour on 9th and 9th, is grateful for the Spring Stroll initiative.

“We are kind of like a mini department store, very mini, but just a department store of all kinds of cool stuff that people can buy for anybody they are looking for a gift for,” Etherington said.

She says getting through the pandemic has been a struggle, but she’s thankful for her loyal customers.

“I know there’s a lot of people out there who are really tuned in to the local shopping and I’m so grateful for them,” said Etherington.

The Children’s Hour is just one of many stores participating in the spring stroll and Etherington hopes it encourages everyone to shop local.

“I wish that everyone would realize before they click the Amazon button, you know that, that really is taking money out of our community,” Etherington said.

Supporting local businesses helps to pay employee wages and it also helps restaurants to purchase more local goods.

“For every dollar you spend in a locally owned independent business, 55% of that dollar stays in Utah. It stays here recirculating in our local economy,” said Kristen Lavelett, executive director of Local First Utah. “We are in this moment right now where it feels like these businesses that have worked so hard to stay afloat, they’re going to be able to cross the finish line and we want to be able to support them in that work.”