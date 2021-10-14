Thursday's storms bring snow to Salt Lake valley

SALT LAKE CITY — Rain and snow continues to move across the Utah Thursday, with the Salt Lake County benches and valley seeing rain turning into snow.

There are reports of snow down to 4800 feet as colder air moves into the Wasatch front, with Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele Counties all reporting snow on the ground.

It's now clearing from Layton to Bountiful, but expect a messy commute home as rain, snow, and graupel—also known as snow pellets—continue to fall in Salt Lake County.

There is some sun peeking through the clouds on the West side of the Salt Lake Valley, but the East side all the way down to Sandy still is reporting rain turning to snow.

Heavier snow is falling in the Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons, with Little Cottonwood Canyon requiring chains or snow tires earlier today.

Nice weather will return this weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures between 60 and 65 degrees in Salt Lake City. For more weather conditions in your area, click here.

