Tour bus involved in fatal Utah crash had known issues, report shows

AP
FILE - This photo provided by the Utah Highway Patrol shows a tour bus that crashed near Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah on Sept. 20, 2019. The tour bus that crashed and killed four Chinese tourists near a national park in Utah in 2019 had problems earlier that day with the engine not starting, according to a new documents released Wednesday, March 31, 2021, by U.S. authorities investigating the incident. (Utah Highway Patrol via AP, File)
Tour Bus Crash
Posted at 12:24 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 14:26:09-04

SALT LAKE CITY — New investigative documents reveal that a tour bus that crashed and killed four Chinese tourists near a national park in Utah in 2019 had problems earlier that day with the engine starting.

Documents released Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board show the driver of the bus had to do a video call with his boss, who told him to crawl under the bus and give the starter “two good hits.” That worked, and the bus started.

Soon after, the driver of the bus who was making his first run for a new company lost control and veered off the road when he tried to correct course on the Sept. 20, 2019 crash near Bryce Canyon National Park.

