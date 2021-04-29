Two arrested in separate mail theft investigations in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — Sandy Police have arrested two people in separate investigations of mail theft.
According to Sandy PD, the suspects were apprehended with the help of a proactive citizen and an alert officer.
Police said each suspect was in possession of mail from over 20 victims.
Sandy PD offered the following tips for mail theft prevention:
- Promptly pick up mail.
- Deposit outgoing mail inside your local post office.
- Use hold for pick-up.
- Hold the Mail.
- Start a Neighborhood Watch Program
- Go paperless.
- Secure your mailbox.
- Use Informed delivery by USPS.
- Use USPS delivery instructions.
- Opt out of junk mail.
- Get a P.O. Box.
- Install a Mailbox Chime.