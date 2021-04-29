Watch
Two arrested in separate mail theft investigations in Sandy

Each suspect had mail from more than 20 victims, police say
Pixabay
Mailbox
Posted at 10:09 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 12:09:58-04

SANDY, Utah — Sandy Police have arrested two people in separate investigations of mail theft.

According to Sandy PD, the suspects were apprehended with the help of a proactive citizen and an alert officer.

Police said each suspect was in possession of mail from over 20 victims.

Sandy PD offered the following tips for mail theft prevention:

  • Promptly pick up mail.
  • Deposit outgoing mail inside your local post office.
  • Use hold for pick-up.
  • Hold the Mail.
  • Start a Neighborhood Watch Program
  • Go paperless.
  • Secure your mailbox.
  • Use Informed delivery by USPS.
  • Use USPS delivery instructions.
  • Opt out of junk mail.
  • Get a P.O. Box.
  • Install a Mailbox Chime.
