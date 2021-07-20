U of U and Johns Hopkins looking for COVID-19 study volunteers

SALT LAKE CITY — COVID-19 cases are surging here in Utah and around the country, with a 70 percent increase in cases and 36 percent increase of hospitalizations in just the past week, but researchers are looking for study participants to help stop the surge.

To help stop the Delta variant that is now causing most of the increases, the University of Utah is teaming up with Johns Hopkins University to conduct a clinical study of people who have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Those who have been diagnosed within the last five days and have symptoms can volunteer for the study and receive compensation for their time.

To volunteer, contact Johns Hopkins at 888-506-1199 or go here to take the enrollment questionnaire--but the study is only open to people who have recently been diagnosed.

Go to the study's website for more information.