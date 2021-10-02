Watch
Utah couple building first home out of school bus to avoid rising housing prices

For so many, high housing prices are not affordable in the Beehive State. That's why one couple decided to get a little creative with their first official home together.
Posted at 6:35 PM, Oct 01, 2021
Nate and Emily Jardine have been renting a place since they were married in January of 2021.

The couple wants to own a place for themselves, but housing prices have skyrocketed, and rent has become too expensive for their budget.

"The market is really difficult to get into a home if it’s your first home," said Nate. "So, we thought it was the perfect opportunity to do an alternate option for a home."

The Jardines saw videos on YouTube and social media showing couples renovating school buses into homes -- so they decided to try it for themselves.

The couple spent $4,500 on a bus and are hoping to spend $10,000 to build their first home.

