Utah doctor shares steps to establish bedtime for back-to-school season

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah kids will soon head back to school and establishing a bedtime can be painful after a long summer of fun. One Utah doctor shares four easy steps to make bedtime painless and effective.

MountainStar Healthcare's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Filip Ross says bedtimes are important to help children feel secure and gives them a sense of independence.

In addition to getting enough sleep each night, routine bedtimes help kids feel in control and ready to engage in learning the next day.

However, establishing a bedtime after a summer full of late-night activities and fun can be tough. Dr. Ross says there are four "B's" to a successful bedtime routine.

Bath - helps fulfil hygiene health Brush Teeth - for oral and dental health Bedtime Story - helps promote early literacy Bed!

Dr. Ross also suggests parents should implement a "media curfew" and limit where kids can use electronics.

Children ages 6-12 years old should get nine to 12 hours of sleep every night, while kids ages 13-18 years old should get between eight and ten hours per night.