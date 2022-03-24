Utah Pride Center organizes Thursday night rally to support transgender youth

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox vetoed the controversial bill passed by the Utah Legislature banning transgender athletes from competing in school sports, but the Utah Pride Center is planning a rally in support of these athletes because of a special legislative session set for Friday to overturn the veto.

Thursday's rally will be on the South steps of the Capitol building from 6:00pm—7:30pm, and the Pride Center is urging people to bring signs that show support for transgender children.

If the legislature does overturn the veto, it could have consequences beyond high school athletics; there is concern that the Jazz could lose next year's NBA All-Star game, as the NBA has pulled previous games because of controversial legislation passed in previous host cities.

This is not the first time an organization has threatened to pull its presence from Utah based on its public policies. The Outdoor Retailer Trade Show left Salt Lake City because of its disagreement with Utah leaders on public lands, but it is set to return this year.