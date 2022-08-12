Utahns donate more than 5,000 school backpacks to local refugee families

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Bsim Sapkota, a refugee from Nepal, has a five-year-old grandson entering kindergarten this year.

“A lot of families, they can’t afford money to buy the backpack with all the supplies," she said. "So I feel like it's a really, really good opportunity for our community to get that backpack for their kids.”

More than 1,000 local refugees came to Granite Park Junior High Thursday evening to pick up backpacks filled with school supplies, learn about local health and education resources and enjoy a free carnival.

Fox 13

“In the next year, maybe think about ways you can go into their communities and into the things that they're doing and expand your experience," said Harmer. "Go to their church, see what they're doing in their community, try their food, go to their eating establishments.”

“Starting school is scary for the established community kids, let alone a refugee that doesn't know the language, doesn't know the customs and has very limited financial means," said Amy Dott Harmer, Executive Director of the Utah Refugee Connection.

Utahns from St. George to Logan, made the night possible, donating more than 5,000 backpacks filled with supplies to various drop boxes all over the state.

“Once their basic needs are met, they can become who they're meant to be," said Harmer. "And so if we can help provide them with food, shelter, a safe place to be, then all of a sudden, they blossom, and they become an integral part of our community.”

The best thing you can for a refugee is embrace who they are and learn about their culture, she said.

