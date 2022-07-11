Utahns to receive Amazon Prime Day packages even quicker

SALT LAKE CITY — As inflation causes the price of everything to hit all-time highs, Utahns are looking to pinch pennies wherever they can. And this year, Amazon says it can save everyone cash during the annual Prime Day sale event.

Amazon continues to expand considerably in the Salt Lake area, having opened a new warehouse within the last few months to quickly get residents their packages. Those speedy deliveries will ramp up even more on Tuesday and Wednesday when Prime Day gets underway.

"It's what we like to call our 'Super Bowl of Days,' said Steve Volk, Amazon Site Leader at the Salt Lake fulfillment center.

This Super Bowl is all online and thousands of Utahns will “tune in,” so to speak, to tap their way to savings.

"From the time we click to purchase an item until it hits our doorstep is within a matter of hours," claimed Volk.

Amazon’s Salt Lake same-day fulfillment center opened late last year and is focused on efficiency. Within minutes after someone purchases one of the 600,000 items in stock, that order is cued to a robot.

"The blue drives are given a mission to go pick up one of the 2,500 yellow pods we have in stock here," Volk explained.

The robot then delivers the item to an employee, who scans it before a packer slaps a label on the package and sends it on its way. Thousands of packages will make their way down a conveyor belt, and with inflation at record highs, Amazon expects even more people to hunt for Prime Day deals.

While Amazon won't share specifics until the sale drops, Utah shoppers should expect slashed prices on a wide variety of products.

"Anything ranging from cool tech gadgets, all the way to basic household good items," said Volk.

Amazon’s new tech promises to have items wheeled to the delivery car and on their way to Utah addresses in minutes.

"I still walk in enamored by tech and speed at which we operate," said Volk.