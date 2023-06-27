Where to see fireworks and celebrate Fourth of July in Utah!

The Fourth of July is right around the corner and Utah is celebrating all weekend with fireworks, drone shows, family-friendly fun and more!

BOX ELDER COUNTY

Brigham City Fourth of July



A horseshoe tournament, swimming, food trucks, band, fireworks and other family activities in Brigham City at Rees Pioneer Park! Hosted from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

CACHE COUNTY

Cache Valley Cruise In



It's an event car enthusiasts look forward to every year! The Cache Valley Cruise-In at the Cache County Fairgrounds in back from Thursday-Saturday! Take a peek at cars you don't normally see on I-15 and geek out about all things with wheels. Admission is $10 for people 18-years and older but free for kids.

CARBON COUNTY

Scofield Pleasant Valley Days



Party in the park on Friday and Saturday in Scofield with vendors, music, dancing, a fun run, breakfast, a parade, bounce houses, raffles and complete the weekend with fireworks over the reservoir! The fun is happening all day Friday and Saturday, but you can check the schedule for specific times.

DAVIS COUNTY

Antelope by moonlight Rock n' Ride



A rare opportunity to see Antelope Island State Park by the glow of the summer moon! This event is a non-competitive bike ride that starts at 10 p.m. Friday. Participants will bike from the marina to historic Fielding Garr Ranch and back. Activities, a costume contest and food trucks take the ride to the next level! Tickets required.

Layton City Liberty Days



Celebrate July 4 in Layton with a full day of fun! Things kick off at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday with a breakfast and fun run. Later in the morning, batter up for baseball and softball games as well as a flag raising. A Parade will start at 10:30 a.m. and concerts, food and more will carry the party to 10 p.m. for a fireworks display. Happening at Layton Commons Park!

Liberty Fest



With a race, volleyball, free bounce houses, foam cannon, climbing wall, food trucks, skydivers and fireworks on Saturday and Monday at various parks throughout North Salt Lake. Fireworks will be lit at 10 p.m. on Monday night!

Clearfield City freedom festival



A movie in the park, patriotic concert, pool bash, 5K run, hometown parade and freedom festival will be happening on Saturday through Tuesday in Clearfield! Check the schedule for specifics on times and places for the July 4 fun.

Centerville 4th of July



Kicking things off with a children's parade and then continuing with live entertainment, a quilt show, art and concert in the park, this Fourth of July party is sure to knock your socks off! All of the events are happening from Saturday through Tuesday throughout the city.

Kaysville Fourth of July



Kaysville is celebrating the entire weekend with a movie in the park, patriotic devotional, parade, freedom run and fireworks. The movie in the park is happening Monday, devotional on Sunday night and parade, breakfast and fireworks on Tuesday.

DUCHESNE COUNTY

Duchesne Independence Day



Start the holiday with a community breakfast, then activities, a patriotic program, free concert, talent show and fireworks in Duchesne City on Tuesday! Most of the events are happening at Roy Park beginning at 7 a.m.!

EMERY COUNTY

Huntington Heritage Days



A rodeo, patriotic program, ice cream social, cornhole, breakfast, kids entertainment and fireworks at dusk will make for a very exciting weekend in Huntington! All the events are happening at Canyon View Middle school starting Sunday and going until Tuesday night.

GARFIELD COUNTY

Independence Day Celebration



Lion's club breakfast, children's parade, foot race and fireworks will mark the holiday in Panguitch! The events are happening in the Zion's Bank Parking Lot, Courthouse, City Park and fireworks will be at the Triple C. Arena.

IRON COUNTY

Mountain View Ranch Classic Auto Show



Enjoy BBQ, a waffle cone ice cream, cowboy poetry, a heritage museum tour and of course plenty of antique cars on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mountain View Ranch in Parowan. There is a $4 donation per person.

Parowan Independence Day Celebration



A parade, games and fireworks will celebrate the holiday in Parowan! The parade starts at 10 a.m. while fireworks will be set off at dusk at the Iron County Fairgrounds.

Enoch Fourth of July



Wings of death competition, fireworks and more in Enoch to celebrate the Fourth! Happening at Old Enoch Park at 6 p.m.

KANE COUNTY

Kanab Fourth



Visitors and residents alike are welcome to attend the Fourth of July celebration in Kanab! Cannons will wake everyone up at 6 a.m. and then the whole town will gather on Center Street for a parade, fun run, fireman's breakfast and MORE! Live entertainment will carry the party on to the evening hours where things will wrap up with fireworks.

MILLARD COUNTY

Delta Fourth of July Activities



A coloring contest, games on social media, chalk art, parade, patriotic program, fireworks and more happening in Delta on Monday and Tuesday to celebrate Independence Day. Check out the full schedule of events for more details.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Salt Lake City drone show



A unique twist on Fourth of July fun, head to Jordan Park on Saturday from 8-10:30 p.m. for a free drone show. The skies will jump to life with this show as drones dance across the sky. The show will start at 10 p.m., with food and a pre-party starting at 8 p.m.

Fourth of July Celebration at The Gateway



Live music, karaoke, yard games, face painting, photos, contests and more will be marking the Fourth of July at The Gateway on Tuesday from 6-10 p.m. A fireworks show will wrap the night up!

Concert Band Patriotic Concert



This FREE concert at the South Jordan community center will celebrate America for the Fourth of July weekend! Listen to some patriotic tunes on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Riverton Town Days Celebration



A car show and carnival will kick off the fun in Riverton this weekend as well as a mini golf course, parade, movie in the park, breakfast, free swimming, carnival, pickleball, bingo and soooo many other activities that everyone in the family will love! Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. on Tuesday!

Sandy City Fourth of July



Party all day with Sandy City! A flag raising will kick things off at 6:45 a.m. and shows will be throughout the day to bring the Fourth of July fun to everyone! The big parade will start at 6 p.m. and fireworks at 10. Plenty of live music, food vendors and more to keep everyone in the family entertained! Happening near City Hall in Sandy.

Holladay Fourth of July



A bike parade, breakfast, concert and fireworks will take place at Holladay Park to celebrate July 4. Breakfast is $5 per person and the fun kicks off at 8 a.m.

Murray City Fun Days



Starting with a sunrise service, the fun in Murray will continue all day Tuesday to celebrate the city and Independence Day. Complete with fireworks, a car show, food trucks, bingo, chalk art, a kid's race, bike race and more!

Magna 4th of July



All the festive fun will be happening in Magna on Tuesday including a breakfast, parade, vendors, entertainment, flag raising and more! Check the schedule for specifics on times and places.

South Salt Lake 4th of July



Parade, face painting, games, flag ceremony and much more will be at Fitts Park on Tuesday to celebrate the Fourth of July. The fun kicks off at 8 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.!

SEVIER COUNTY

Richfield Independence Day Celebration



Another full weekend of fun in Richfield with a tennis tournament Saturday, patriotic program Sunday, and then a packed day of events on Tuesday for the Fourth. The activities are happening at different venues throughout town, so check the full schedule for details.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Park City Fourth of July



A full day of activities including a pancake breakfast, fun run, parade, activities, rugby, volleyball, live music and more is happening at City Park starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday! Check the full schedule for specific times and places for all the fun.

TOOELE COUNTY

Tooele City Fourth of July Celebration



With a Corvette Car Show, Karaoke, pickleball, flag ceremony, freedom run and more, it'll be a party in Tooele! A concert and fireworks are happening at 8 p.m. at the Tooele High School Football Stadium, so stop by for some fun!

UINTAH COUNTY

Dinosaurland Freedom Fest



Starting the day out with a Firecracker 5k and then a parade, cornhole, waterslides, inflatables, vendors, live music and of course a fireworks show! The fun is happening all day Tuesday at Ashley Community Park.

UTAH COUNTY

Balloon Fest



Thousands of spectators will gather for the balloon fest on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday at Fox Field in Provo. Top pilots from across the country will compete together in a difficult "Hare and the Hound competition" and it's a FREE event for the community!

Colonial Fest



Visit the apothecary shop, blacksmith, cooper, broom maker, spoon maker, gunsmith and alllllll sorts of other colonial-inspired artisans during this festival on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday at SCERA Park in Orem. Families can learn to play colonial games, military enthusiasts will love the gun displays and it'll be a great time for people of all ages.

Stadium of Fire



Journey is headlining this year's Stadium of Fire extravaganza at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo. You'll also see a huge fireworks spectacular, jet flyover, tailgate party outside, music and more! Tickets are required! The concert kicks off on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Military History Days



For three days, on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, visitors can walk through authentic and unique displays of World War II-era artifacts and exhibits at SCERA Park in Orem. The interactive displays will bring added excitement to people of all ages.

Freedom Days



Plenty of food, handmade crafts and jewelry, quilts, live entertainment and more happening in downtown Provo on Monday and Tuesday to celebrate the Fourth of July! FREE for everyone!

Grand Parade



Giant balloons, equestrian entries, performances, floats and MORE will march in Provo for the annual Grand Parade to celebrate the Fourth of July! Happening Tuesday at 9 a.m., bring your blanket or chair as the parade walks throughout Provo.

Freedom run



Get your blood pumping before chowing down on Fourth of July burgers and hot dogs! Starting at 7 a.m. tie on your sneakers and participate in a 10K, 5K, or one-mile Fun Run that starts at Kiwanis Park in Provo. Deck yourself out in patriotic garb for an added element of fun!

WASATCH COUNTY

Red, White and Blue Festival



Hot air balloons, sidewalk art, a flag ceremony, breakfast, pie eating contest, cloggers and fireworks will all be in Heber on Tuesday to celebrate July 4! Check out the schedule for all the details on specific events.

Midway Fourth of July



With a children's bike parade, sunrise service and fireworks, it'll be a fun day in Midway to celebrate the Fourth of July. The fun is kicking off in Town Square at 6 a.m.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

St. George Fourth of July Celebration



Southern Utah is turning up the heat with a July 4 celebration complete with a carnival, talent show, food, contests, inflatable, games and more! While the carnival will be open through the weekend, the fourth of July fun kicks off on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.!

Hurricane Fourth of July



Breakfast, parade, races, basketball, games, fireworks and more happening in Hurricane to celebrate the Fourth. It'll be a party to remember happening at the Hurricane City Recreation Center all day on Tuesday.

Springdale Fourth of July



Starting off with a pancake breakfast, this event will be a party for everyone in the family! The parade starts at 9 a.m. and will run from Lion Boulevard to Canyon Springs Drive.

WEBER COUNTY

North Ogden Cherry Days



A pool day, fitness session in the park, ping pong ball drop, breakfast, chalk art contest, foam party and more will celebrate the residents and history of North Ogden while also colliding with the Fourth of July. Check out the schedule for specifics on dates, places and times.

Independence Day Celebration



In Huntsville, the Fourth of July will be celebrated with games, food, a flag raising ceremony, a car show, DJ, dancing, fireworks and more! Events will be taking place throughout town for the entirety of the day.

Farr West Freedom Festival



Head to Farr West for community activities nearly every day leading up to the Fourth of July! Pickleball, movie in the park, breakfast, parade and fireworks to finish the whole celebration off!

Plain City Fourth of July



The whole community is invited to Plain City through the weekend for Fourth of July fun! On Tuesday, start your holiday with a flag ceremony, breakfast, softball, bounce houses, food, raffles, cornhole and more before settling down for a fireworks display.

Riverdale Old Glory Days



Volleyball, pickleball, sunrise service, breakfast and fireworks in Riverdale on Saturday through Tuesday! On Tuesday, the fun will take place at Riverdale Park.

WHITE PINE COUNTY (NEVADA)

