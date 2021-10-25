Wind, dust, rain and mountain snow headed to Utah through Monday

SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm is on it's way to Utah and with it comes chances for wind, blowing dust, rain and mountain snow.

Rain can be expected beginning Sunday night across Northern Utah and a consistent stream of moisture will be moving through the state through Monday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Wasatch Front until 9 p.m. on Monday. Wind gusts are expected to reach around 55 mph most of the day. Counties impacted include: Box Elder (Wasatch Mountains I-80 North), Salt Lake and Weber.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for western Utah from midnight until Monday at 9 p.m. Wind gusts of over 70 miles per hour are expected in the area. Counties impacted include Beaver, Box Elder (Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains), Millard and Tooele counties.

Garfield, Kane, Sevier and Rich counties also have a wind advisory in place from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.

Over an inch of rain is expected across much of Utah on Monday night.

Flooding is possible and with high winds, experts urge Utahns to bring in or secure any patio furniture, garbage cans or other outdoor items.

As the storm passes through the state, the mountains could see some snow through Tuesday morning.

