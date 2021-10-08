Watch
Winter Weather Advisory for the mountains this weekend

FOX 13
Posted at 6:52 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 08:53:54-04

The weather pattern in northern Utah will remain unstable through most of the weekend, with more thunderstorms expected across the region, along with colder temperatures by Friday evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for the Western Uinta Mountains, including Moon Lake and Mirror Lake Highway, from 6 a.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday. Snow accumulations up to 12 inches are expected above 9,000 feet, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

More rain is expected along the Wasatch Front into Saturday before conditions begin improving Sunday.
Enjoy the break Sunday because next week will bring another set of storms that brings with it even colder temperatures and the possibility on snow in the valleys.

