Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Your Utah Halloween weekend weather forecast

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
DY HALLOWEEN 4 PART.png
Posted at 8:37 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 10:41:54-04

If you plan to go trick-or-treating Saturday night the weather should be perfect. Bring a jacket. There's a small chance that you could get wet on Sunday.

High pressure will keep us dry and mild across the state through Saturday. Then a weak weather system will cross northern Utah Sunday, bringing the chance of a few weak, brief rain showers.

FRIDAY: Conditions will be dry and mild with temperatures a few degrees above average.

DY HALLOWEEN SLC.png

SATURDAY: High clouds will increase across northern Utah. But it should stay dry with a slight breeze. Highs will be near 66 in northern Utah with a low around 47. In southern Utah it should be dry with a high near 78 and a low near 48.

SUNDAY (HALLOWEEN): It will be a slightly cooler day. Northern Utah will experience a modest increase in moisture, bringing the chance for showers Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. In southern Utah, conditions will stay mostly sunny with a high near 76 and a low near 54.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere