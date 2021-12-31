Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Navajo council votes to send big checks to tribal members

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps National
stimulus checks
Posted at 9:31 AM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 11:31:33-05

WINDOW ROCK, AZ — The Navajo Nation’s tribal council has voted to send $2,000 checks to each qualified adult and $600 for each child using $557 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.

The vote to send the checks to about 350,000 tribal members was approved Thursday by Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez to take effect.

Wednesday’s 18-2 vote during a special session of the tribe’s lawmaking body will tap some of the approximately $2.1 billion the tribe is receiving from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere