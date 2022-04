SALT LAKE CITY — Easter is almost here, and for many Utahns, that means stocking up on candy; on average, Americans spend $55 on confections to celebrate the holiday.

According to RetailMeNot, Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs tops the list as the favorite Easter basket treat.

And the most unpopular? The maligned Peeps, named by fewer than one in ten as their favorite.

Cadbury eggs and chocolate bunnies also make the list.