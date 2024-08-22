Officials searching for two missing 8-year-old boys in separate areas of northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Authorities in northern Arizona are looking for two 8-year-old boys who were reported missing in separate areas Wednesday night.

Child missing near Lava River Caves near Flagstaff

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is searching for a boy who went missing at the Lava River Caves Wednesday night.

CCSO says they were called to the caves around 6:15 p.m. after 8-year-old Tzion Maron became separated from his family at the caves.

Authorities say the boy was last seen near the cave entrance.

Multiple search teams combed the area through the rainy night, but the child has not been located.

Tzion is described as white, just over 4' tall, roughly 50 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with blue stripes, navy blue pants, and sneakers.

Scripps News in Baltimore confirmed that the family is from out of town.

The Lava River Cave is near the intersection of Forest Service Road 171 and Forest Service Road 245.

If you have any information about Tzion's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 928-774-4523 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Child missing at Grand Canyon National Park

Grand Canyon National Park officials say an 8-year-old boy named Canyon Hartley was also reported missing around midnight on Thursday.

Grand Canyon National Park

Officials say the child was last seen at Mather Campground in site 151 in the Juniper Loop area of the South Rim.

He was last seen wearing a blue top, underwear, and no shoes. He was possibly carrying around a stuffed animal.

Canyon is described as being just over 4’ tall, 60 pounds, and has strawberry blond hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grand Canyon Dispatch at 928-638-7805.