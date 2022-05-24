Texas governor says 14 students, 1 teacher killed in shooting at elementary school

UVALDE, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has confirmed that 14 students and 1 teacher have died after a shooting at a Texas elementary school.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said it received at least 13 children via ambulance for treatment after an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Abbott later announced the updated death toll in a press conference. He also said the suspected shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Romas, is dead. It is believed that he was killed by responding officers.

Dario Lopez-Mills/AP Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.