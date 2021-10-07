Republicans, Democrats have reached deal to extend debt ceiling through December, Schumer says

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that lawmakers had reached a deal to extend the federal debt ceiling through December and that a vote on the measure could take place within hours.

“We have reached an agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December and it’s our hope that we can get this done as soon as today,” Schumer said.

News of the deal comes as Republicans threatened to filibuster a provision that would raise the debt ceiling, a move that would cut off the federal government's ability to pay outstanding debts.

The move would have forced Democratic lawmakers and the White House to proceed with raising the debt ceiling through budget reconciliation — an unprecedented and time-consuming process that could spook markets as the deadline to raise the debt ceiling grew closer.

This story is breaking and will be updated.