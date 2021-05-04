2 high school students were killed in crash on their way to prom in Indiana

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two high school students in Indiana were killed in a crash while they were on their way to prom Saturday evening.

The two-car crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. near Lacy Road and East 281st Street near Arcadia, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Deputy Ryan McClain said.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Hamilton Heights School Corporation said all scheduled prom activities were canceled and counselors would be available at the Elite Banquet Center in Kokomo and at the Hamilton Heights High School Media Center until 11 p.m. Saturday.

“We share our heartfelt condolences to the families of the students impacted by this tragedy,” Superintendent Dr. Derek Arrowood said in a statement. “No one expects something like this to happen, and when it does, it leaves an entire community grieving. Please keep these families and our students in your thoughts and prayers.”

The students were in the car with four people, McClain said. Two students, Lendon Byram, the driver, and Kalen Hart, the front seat passenger, died. Two high school-aged students were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A GoFundMe was started to help support Hart's family.

Byram was a student at Cathedral High School, principal Julie Barthel said in an email to parents.

Counselors and faith-based community members will be at Cathedral High School's football field at 1 p.m. Sunday to "gather, grieve and pray," Barthel said.

"Please keep Lendon’s family and others impacted by this accident in your thoughts and prayers," Barthel said.

The driver of the other car involved wasn't injured, McClain said. Deputies don't believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, but they are being tested, which is a standard procedure in serious crashes.

The crash remains under investigation and the identities of those injured haven't been released.

This story was originally published by Andrew Smith at WRTV. Photographer Mike Japowicz and reporter Nikki DeMentri contributed to the report.

