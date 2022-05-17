Watch
All Americans can receive another set of free COVID-19 tests

Health Care District of Palm Beach County
A rapid COVID-19 antigen test at a Palm Beach County public school during the 2020/21 academic year.
Posted at 6:09 AM, May 17, 2022
The Biden administration announced Tuesday that all Americans can now receive a third round of free COVID-19 tests in the mail.

Here is how you can order a free COVID-19 test:

Visit COVIDTests.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.

Each household is eligible for up to eight additional tests. The newest round of COVID-19 tests is the third set of kits the government has offered.

The Biden administration said since January, nearly 70 million households have requested COVID-19 tests, with nearly 350 million shipped. The Biden administration said it has up to 500 million tests ready to ship.

Officials said that COVID-19 tests are generally delivered within 48 hours of ordering.

All tests distributed as part of this program are FDA-authorized at-home rapid antigen tests, officials said.

Here is when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using the tests:

  • If you begin having COVID-⁠19 symptoms like fever, sore throat, runny nose, or loss of taste or smell
  • At least 5 days after you come into close contact with someone with COVID-⁠19
  • When you’re going to gather with a group of people, especially those who are at risk of severe disease or may not be up to date on their COVID-⁠19 vaccines
