Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

At Disney World, smiles won't be hidden for much longer

items.[0].image.alt
John Raoux/AP
FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, the entrance to the parking lot at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is closed in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Virus Outbreak Disney Results
Posted at 6:04 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 20:04:25-04

At Walt Disney World, the smiles won’t have to be hidden for much longer. Starting Thursday, visitors to the theme park resort will be able to remove their masks temporarily for outdoor photos.

The change announced Tuesday tweaks a requirement that all workers and visitors age 2 and up wear masks except when they are actively eating or drinking, provided they are socially distanced and not moving about.

The mask mandate includes those who already have been vaccinated. Because of the pandemic, workers and visitors are required to wear masks, get temperature checks upon arriving and follow social distancing markers.

The announcement does not impact Disneyland, which has remained closed since the start of the pandemic. The California-based park is slated to reopen April 30.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere