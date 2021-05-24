Watch
Japan opens mass vaccination centers 2 months before Games

AP Photo/Koji Sasahara
Posted at 3:18 AM, May 24, 2021
Japan mobilized military doctors and nurses to give shots to elderly people in Tokyo and Osaka as the government desperately tries to accelerate its vaccination rollout and curb coronavirus infections just two months before hosting the Olympics.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is determined to hold the Olympics and has made an ambitious pledge to finish vaccinating elderly people by the end of July, despite skepticism it’s possible.

Worries about public safety while many Japanese remain unvaccinated have prompted growing protests and calls for canceling the Games set to start on July 23.

The two mass inoculation centers in Tokyo and Osaka aim to give shots to 15,000 people a day for the next three months.

