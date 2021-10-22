Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective in kids

Pfizer says kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine are safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing infections in elementary school children.

Details of the study were posted online Friday as U.S. regulators consider opening vaccinations to youngsters 5 to 11.

The shots could begin early next month if regulators give the go-ahead.

If the FDA authorizes the low-dose shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will make the final recommendations on who should receive them. Full-strength Pfizer shots already are authorized for anyone 12 or older.

The White House is already gearing up for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.

The country has ample supplies of shots to vaccinate the roughly 28 million kids who will soon be eligible and have been working for months to ensure the widespread availability of shots once approved.