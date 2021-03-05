Should you get vaccinated if you've had COVID? CDC recommends that you do

LAS VEGAS — Many people are wondering if they should get the COVID-19 vaccine if they've already had the virus, and if so, when?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends anyone who has had the coronavirus to wait 90 days after testing positive before getting vaccinated.

The CDC also recommends patients who have recovered from the virus and received monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma as part of COVID-19 treatment wait 90 days before vaccination.

"Currently, there are no data on the safety and efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in persons who received monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma as part of COVID-19 treatment. Based on the estimated half-life of such therapies and evidence suggesting that reinfection is uncommon in the 90 days after initial infection, vaccination should be deferred for at least 90 days, as a precautionary measure until additional information becomes available, to avoid potential interference of the antibody therapy with vaccine-induced immune responses," the CDC's website says.

Southern Nevada Health District agrees with the CDC guidelines.

"The 90-day time frame is based on the CDC guidance for people who have had COVID-19 and recovered. We do follow CDC guidelines," a spokesperson for SNHD told 13 Action News

While Nevada doesn't have a system in place to flag people who have tested positive before making an appointment, they are hopeful people will heed the guidance.

To read the full CDC vaccine guidance, click here.