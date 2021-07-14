Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally

COVID-19 deaths and cases are on the rise again globally in a dispiriting setback that is triggering another round of restrictions and dampening hopes for an almost normal summer of fun.

The World Health Organization is reporting that deaths climbed last week after nine straight weeks of decline.

It recorded more than 55,000 deaths, a 3% increase from the week before.

Cases rose last week by 10% to nearly 3 million.

According to WHO, the highest number of cases were reported in Brazil, India, Indonesia, and Britain, the Associated Press reported.

According to the AP, the uptick in deaths could be attributed to low vaccination rates, mask guidance relaxing, and the spread of the delta variant, which the WHO has identified in 111 countries.

The more contagious virus is expected to dominate globally in the coming months, the AP reported.