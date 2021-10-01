Democrats struggle to save Biden $3.5T bill, no deal struck

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite a long night of frantic negotiations, Democrats are still struggling to reach a deal on President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion government overhaul.

Late-night votes have been called off, with action to resume Friday.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi had pushed the House into an evening session as the Democratic leaders worked to negotiate a scaled-back plan centrist holdouts would accept.

But it appeared no immediate deal was within reach after hours of top White House aides shuttling across the Capitol between the offices of Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

Manchin held fast to his declaration that he was willing to meet the president less than halfway, and late-night votes were called off.