Floral garden memorial outside Buckingham Palace grows massively for Queen Elizabeth

LONDON — It appears as if normality has returned to the daily pace of life in London following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week. But instead of heading to work, countless people are altering their morning commutes to pay tribute to Her Majesty in a newly created floral tribute garden outside Buckingham Palace.

Among them was Carroll Byrne, a retired nursery school teacher. With a breakfast sandwich in one hand and flowers in another, she navigated the growing crowds in St. James's Park. There, visitors are greeted to thousands upon thousands of bouquets, cards, and mementos—all being left behind in memory of the Queen.

"I came here for Diana, so I had to do it for her (the Queen). I think she's a remarkable woman for what she's done for this country," Byrne said.

Since Queen Elizabeth’s death on Thursday, the crowds outside Buckingham Palace have swelled larger and larger by the day. So, on Monday, a floral garden memorial was created in a nearby park. It quickly grew almost as large as the legacy the Queen has left behind.

Among those in the crowd were the Grundy family visiting from Oregon. The family's tour guide brought them here to experience history as it unfolds.

"It's hard to put into words what I'm thinking; it's more about the feeling. I feel something big here, and it warms my heart," mom Karli French said. "And I want the kids to know that we're all sort of connected, in one way or another."