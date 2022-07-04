In comeback, Sudo wins women's title at July 4 hot dog race

NEW YORK (AP) — Record-holder Miki Sudo has won the women’s title at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest after skipping last year’s frank fest because she was pregnant.

Sudo downed 40 franks and buns in 10 minutes to notch her eighth victory.

The 36-year-old from Tampa, Florida set the women’s record at 48 1/2 hot dogs in 2020, before taking last year off while expecting.

The men’s competition, featuring record-holder Joey Chestnut, will take place later in the day.

In conjunction with the spectacle, Nathan’s donates 100,000 franks to the Food Bank for New York City.