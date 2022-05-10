Watch
McConnell casts doubt on potential nationwide abortion ban

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,
Posted at 1:13 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 15:13:53-04

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell does not believe Republicans will have enough votes to push through a nationwide abortion ban if they take control of the Senate after the midterm election.

The potential of a nationwide ban would only be possible if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision.

A leaked opinion shows the court could be poised to rule abortion is not a constitutional right.

Republicans would need 60 votes to break a filibuster, which is unlikely. McConnell said he wouldn't change filibuster rules to push through a nationwide abortion ban.

"There are no issues which Senate Republicans believe should be exempt from the 60-vote threshold," McConnell said. "This issue will be dealt with at the state level."

The Senate will vote Wednesday on a Democratic bill that would codify abortion rights in federal law. The bill will likely fail because Democrats won't have the 60 votes to break a filibuster.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he is bringing the bill to a vote so people will have to go on the record with where they stand on reproductive rights.

