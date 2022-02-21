Mom thanks baristas for keeping daughter safe from potential predator

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. — Brandy Roberson's high school-aged daughter was studying at a Starbucks cafe Saturday.

While she was studying, a man approached the teen, and the staff noticed he was being loud.

"I guess he was very loud and animated, she wasn't, she wasn't intimidated by it.

However, a Starbucks employee came up to her and handed her this cup," Robertson said.

On the cup, it said;

"Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take off the lid."

"She said she was like 'gasp'. She looked up and all of the employees were staring at her, ready to help, she was so touched by that," the mother explained.

Roberson says the man went back to sit with his friends when he noticed that her daughter and the staff were communicating with each other.

She said that she is grateful for the staff that helped out her daughter, even if she was not in any danger.

"A great example for other people, for other businesses, I don't know if that Starbucks trains their baristas that way. If they don't, my gosh take a note from this crew," she said.

This story was first reported by Javier Guerra at KRIS in Corpus Christi, Texas.