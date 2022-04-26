Watch
Ohio home recreating ‘Friends’ apartment on sale

Rachel Gannon with Home Experts Realty
Posted at 10:41 AM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 12:41:11-04

A home in Dayton, Ohio, that has been used as a “Friends” themed Airbnb, is up for sale. The house would make Monica Geller and the gang feel right at home.

The sitcom has remained a hit on streaming services despite going off the air in 2004. The Dayton-area home would be a perfect location to binge-watch episodes.

The home, which is listed at $135,000, has three bedrooms and comes furnished.

One of the bedrooms comes furnished with a red race car bed. It also comes complete with a Huggsy doll.

The walls are painted purple and the cabinets are bright blue.

The home is 1,135 square feet and was built in 1940.

