Pentagon watchdog finds no misconduct in mistaken Afghan airstrike

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press has learned that an independent Pentagon review has concluded that the U.S. drone strike that killed innocent Kabul civilians and children in the final days of the Afghanistan war was not caused by misconduct or negligence, and it doesn’t recommend any disciplinary action.

The review found there were some breakdowns in communications and in the process of identifying and confirming the target of the bombing, according to a senior defense official familiar with the report.

This story is breaking and will be updated.