President Biden says he has a cold, not COVID-19

Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the November jobs report, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 12:34 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 14:34:23-05

President Joe Biden told reporters Friday that he is suffering from a cold.

Biden, 79, was asked about his health after sounding hoarse while giving a speech about the November jobs numbers.

He said he doesn't have COVID-19, adding that he is routinely tested for the virus.

"What I have is a 1 1/2-year-old grandson who had a cold, who likes to kiss his pap," Biden said.

Biden underwent a routine physical in November.

His primary care physician attributed Biden's increased throat clearing to gastrointestinal reflux.

During the visit, Biden also had a colonoscopy and had a polyp removed.

Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor said it was benign but could potentially be pre-cancerous. He said Biden should have another colonoscopy in seven to 10 years.

