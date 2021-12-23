Watch
Rep. Cawthorn, wife to divorce after less than a year of marriage

Posted at 4:24 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 18:38:15-05

Rep. Madison Cawthorn announced he and his wife, Cristina, are seeking a divorce after eight months of marriage.

The North Carolina Republican noted the challenges of his job in the U.S. House of Representatives as a reason for the divorce.

"When my wife Cristina and I were engaged, I was not a member of Congress," the 26-year-old said in a statement. "I felt called to serve and we both agreed that I should run. Our victory was unprecedented. But overnight, our lives changed."

Cawthorn noted that the change has been "hectic and difficult."

The congressman added that decision to pursue a divorce is mutual.

Cawthorn is the youngest member of Congress. He was elected in 2020.

