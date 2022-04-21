Watch
Tesla first-quarter earnings were reportedly 7 times more than a year ago, citing strong sales

Posted at 7:11 PM, Apr 20, 2022
Tesla has reported first-quarter net earnings over seven times greater than a year ago.

The electric vehicle and solar panel company reported strong sales despite global supply chain kinks and pandemic-related production cuts in China. Tesla made a record $3.32 billion from January through March.

Excluding stock-based compensation, the Austin, Texas, company made $3.22 per share. According to data provider FactSet, that soundly beat Wall Street estimates of $2.26 per share. Revenue for the quarter was $18.76 billion, also beating estimates of $17.85 billion.

