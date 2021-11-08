US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors

The U.S. is easing restrictions on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic.

COVID-19 has upended lives in many ways including through restrictions on travel.

That has been felt acutely by those living near U.S. borders, where traveling back and forth was a way of life.

New rules go into effect Monday that allow nonessential travel across America's land borders for vaccinated visitors.

U.S. towns on the southern border are hoping Monday’s reopening will bring a flood of visitors to the businesses that rely on them.