Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

US stocks fall as investors eye Elon Musk's offer for Twitter

Financial Markets Wall Street
Courtney Crow/AP
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Robert Charmak, center, works on the floor, April 14, 2022. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
Financial Markets Wall Street
Posted at 5:10 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 19:10:01-04

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street on Thursday as investors gave mixed reviews to earnings from four of the nation's largest banks.

The S&P 500 fell 1.2% and ended a shortened trading week with a decline of more than 2%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.83% as inflation worries continue to overhang the markets. Investors again turned their attention to the drama surrounding Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter.

Musk offered to buy the social media company for $54.20 a share, two weeks after revealing he'd accumulated a 9% stake. The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.5% in March.

Musk criticized Twitter for not living up to free speech principles and said, in a regulatory filing, that it needs to be transformed as a private company. Twitter’s stock was up 0.2% at $45.92, well below Musk’s offering price.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere