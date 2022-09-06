US to press Israel about rules of engagement after killing of Palestinian-American journalist

The U.S. State Department said that Washington officials are planning to put more pressure on the Israeli government amid an investigation into the shooting death of a Palestinian-American journalist.

The Pentagon says it will press the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) to review its practices and policies regarding the rules of engagement, Reuters reported. It comes after accusations that journalist Shireen Abu Akleh likely died after being shot by an Israeli solider while covering an Israeli military operation in May in the northern West Bank.

A spokesperson for the IDF, said, "It appears that it is not possible to unequivocally determine the source of the gunfire which hit and killed Ms. Abu Akleh. However, there is a high possibility that Ms. Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF gunfire fired toward suspects identified as armed Palestinian gunmen during an exchange of fire."

The revelation was the first time the Israeli military had significantly escalated its assessment of the events in the direction of taking responsibility for Abu Akleh's death.

A statement from the IDF continued with, "After a comprehensive examination of the incident, and based on all the findings presented, the Military Advocate General determined that under the circumstances of the incident, despite the dire result -- the death of Ms. Abu Akleh and Mr. Samudi's injury -- there was no suspicion of a criminal offense that warrants the opening of an MPCID investigation."

The injury referenced refers to Ali al-Samoudi, a producer working with Abu Akleh, who was wounded during the operation.