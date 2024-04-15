Watch Now
PHOTOS: Utah is BLOOMING with colors!

It seemed the perfect weekend weather was the exact push in the right direction Utah needed as the state BURST into color!

You may have a love-hate with blooming flowers (allergy season is in full swing) but we can all enjoy some gorgeous photos from around the state.

To send in your photos, just join the "Utah's Weather Authority" Facebook group!

436869828_941797390926441_6919678929540201933_n.jpg Photo by: Andrea Withers Christian Paul.jpg Photo by: Christian Paul 436350690_10161516969784456_1394496866980847396_n.jpg Photo by: Christian Paul 436252615_10161516969799456_2319372066980262515_n.jpg Photo by: Christian Paul 438664218_10161516968944456_6594107461788237607_n.jpg Photo by: Christian Paul 438670197_7710707848981443_1753126060329110044_n.jpg Photo by: Jaime Zenger 437060647_10163389273758976_3719396936615194721_n.jpg Photo by: Mike Klunker 435671472_10228879146755425_7913837360730403082_n.jpg Photo by: Greg Sheriff 434406773_10225575738604439_2496250052693427868_n.jpg Photo by: Shelly K. Lambing 435885881_8249183041775263_3563546921008957121_n.jpg Photo by: Patricia Lin 436352723_10234347499089910_5367077920181689782_n.jpg Photo by: Scott Taylor 437747555_7707352335983661_5430674983659497468_n.jpg Photo by: Jaime Zenger 436301376_10224476777683839_8779654157384346927_n.jpg Photo by: Paul Te Prieto 436029627_10224476778203852_3943801033883771825_n.jpg Photo by: Paul Te Prieto 436447680_10224476777843843_8195679891790779559_n.jpg Photo by: Paul Te Prieto 438328612_7448768745169425_4950232408261675807_n.jpg Photo by: EiznVelmz ES 437148214_2133270277018002_2891792054134828406_n.jpg Photo by: Brooke Barnes 435137757_8020994491258443_1547716044360199198_n.jpg Photo by: Michelle Locke 437566363_8123009567731563_3985175046863754515_n.jpg Photo by: Chad Kjar 436816093_7495726577137247_8450248237870736995_n.jpg Photo by: Linda Incardine 436562351_8119799264719260_2008101370991419171_n.jpg Photo by: Chad Kjar

