Ancient skeleton found in Mexico cave threatened by train

Octavio del Rio/AP
In this photo courtesy of Octavio del Rio, shows fragments of a pre-historic human skeleton partly covered by sediment in an underwater cave in Tulum, Mexico, Sept. 10, 2022. The cave system was flooded at the end of the last ice age 8,000 years ago, according to an archaeologist and cave diver Octavio del Rio, and is located near where the government plans to build a high-speed tourist train through the jungle. (Octavio del Rio via AP)
Posted at 2:44 PM, Sep 14, 2022
MEXICO CITY (AP)  — A cave-diving archaeologist on Mexico's Caribbean coast says another prehistoric human skeleton has been found in a cave system that was flooded as seas rose 8,000 years ago.

Archaeologist Octavio del Rio says the shattered skull and skeleton collapsed are partly covered by sediment.

Given the distance from the cave entrance, it couldn't have gotten there without modern diving equipment, so it must be over 8,000 years old.

Some of the oldest human remains in North America have been discovered in the sinkhole caves that experts say are threatened by the Mexican government's project to build a high-speed tourist train through the jungle.

Del Rio said he's worried that the cave, which he did not disclose the location of, could collapse, become contaminated, or be closed off due to the building project and subsequent development.

Caves along some of the coastline have already been damaged by construction.

