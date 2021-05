SALT LAKE CITY — With Mother's Day right around the corner, there's no better place to find the perfect gift for mom than at Piper & Scoot.

After opening a few weeks ago at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City, Piper & Scoot offers a variety of gifts for a variety of people, and at affordable prices.

Head to Piper & Scoot to find the perfect gift for mom

Visit the store or head to their website to shop online.